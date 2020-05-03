Kerala Lockdown Day 41: Relaxations in all zones, control room for goods carriers and more

Kerala reported no new COVID-19 case on Sunday and more person recovered from the deadly disease. The number of active cases in the state dipped 95.

Following violation of lockdown norms, the Kerala Police on Saturday registered 3,120 cases and 3,164 arrests, and confiscated 1,930 vehicles in the state.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

Lockdown 3.0 begins

The nationwide lockdown which was to end on May 3 was extended to May 17. The third phase of the lockdown due to coronavirus begins today. Click here for a comparison of the relaxations extended by the central and state government.

To know what are the relaxations in Kerala, click here.

Banks to function from 10am to 5 pm

Banks will be allowed to function even in the worst affected red zone. While banks can open from 10 am to 5 pm following the social distancing norms in Green and Orange zones. In Red Zones it will be allowed only till 2pm. However, they will not be allowed to run in containment zones.

MHA Control Room for goods carriers

In order to ensure faster resolution of the complaints/issues of the drivers/transporters on passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter state movement across the country during Locddown, Union Government has decided to utilise the Control Room of Ministry of Home Affairs where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose.

MHA Helpline Number 1930 and NHAI Helpline number 1033 may be used to seek assistance.

NORKA registrations cross 4 lakh

More than four lakh expatriates have registered on the NORKA website expressing their desire to return home during this crisis period. Those who have registered also include 61,009 people who lost their jobs and 9,827 pregnant women. Over 1.5 lakh Keralites from other states in India have also registered on the site seeking to return home.

Keralites who wish to return home can register their names on https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

KSEB cash counters to open today

The KSEB cash counters will begin operation from May 4. In order to avoid over crowding, the public may make payments at the counters according to a consumer-number-based-timetable set by the KSEB.

Consumer numbers ending with digit '0' can make payments on May 4, '1' on May 5, '2' on May 6, '3' on May 7, '4' on May 8, '5' on May 11, '6' on May 12, '7' on May 13, '8' on May 14, '9' on May 15.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 0,1,2,3,4 may also make payments on May 9, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 5,6,6,7,8,9 may also make payments on May 16, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers will not be penalised or charged interest till May 16. Residents associations may make the payments on May 9 or 16.

Transaction charges have been removed for online payments. A 5% discount will be granted to those who make first time payments online.

JEE, NEET dates to be announced on May 5

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams - JEE and NEET - will be announced on Tuesday.

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread. Click to read more.

Contact war room for information on inter-state travel

The public may contact the war room at the Kerala secretariat for more information on inter-state travel of migrant workers, return of Keralites from other states and other COVID-related information. The round-the-clock war room may be reached on the numbers: 0471 2781100, 2781101.Whatsapp Number: 8281312912.

Share your memorable experiences about nurses

United Nurses' Association invites written anecdotes from public ahead of Nursing Day on May 12.

Public may share their memorable experiences with nurses in the mail-id nursingexperiences@gmail.com from May 2 to May 6. Twenty-five of the selected anecdotes will be published into a book.

BSNL recharge through post offices

BSNL recharge coupons of Rs 60 and Rs 110 will now be available through post offices in Kerala. Earlier the public sector telecommunication company had announced facility to pay landline and postpaid mobile bills via post offices.

Online transfer of pension money

Pensioners in Kerala can now transfer funds from PTSB accounts online to any commercialised bank. This service is available on the website https://tsbonline.kerala.gov.in/ by clicking the 'New User Registration' link. For a successful transaction you will need the 15-digit PTSB account number and the mobile number linked with the account. The service will be available only during working hours.

Application for NORKA financial assistance

Those expats wanting to apply for the financial assistance program can apply for the same through NORKA roots website. The last date for the applications has been extended to May 5. More details are available on their website or one can call 0471-2770515 between 9am to 6pm (IST).

Online teleservice for NRKs, telemedicine, legal aid are among other services offered on the NORKA website.

Rs 1,000 for Indian Coffee House employees

Indian Coffee House employees will be provided a financial aid of Rs1000 from the Labour Welfare Board. The fund for the coffee house workers was taken from the fund allotted for plantation workers. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of workers. The details of the workers have to be filled in by the employer in the website www.labourwelfarefund.in

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room w.e.f 26.3.2020 to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

New website for MSMEs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal (http://ideas.msme.gov.in/) for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

Financial aid for transport workers

The Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board announced financial aid for its workers. Bus, goods' vehicle, taxi and autorickshaw workers will be given Rs 5000, Rs 3500, Rs 2500 and Rs 2000 respectively. The workers under the 1991 scheme for autorickshaw workers will get a financial aid of Rs 2000 and those under the 2004 scheme for automobile workshops will get aid of Rs 1000. The board will also waive off the loans availed by the workers and the loans pending to be processed.

For more information log onto www.kmtwwfb.org .

KUFOS extends MSc/PhD application date

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has extended the last date to submit the application for MSc/PhD courses to May 20. The PhD entrance exam scheduled for May 8 has also been extended. For more information visit: www.kufos.ac.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

Vehicles passes available online

The public can now request for vehicle passes to purchase essential commodities and services online. Individuals may log on to https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ and click on the link essential services to apply for the passes. The Motor Vehicles department and health department will examine the application and transfer it to the applicant's taluk. The taluk authorities will issue the permit after due examination and dispatch the permit to the respective mobile numbers of the applicant. Only inter-district and inter-state passes will be considered.

Jagratha portal is a one-stop platform for the public to avail emergency services and information related to COVID-19. It ensures transparency and quality in public services and welfare measures.

Kerala will allow pregnant women and people seeking medical aid from other states, subject to restrictions. The district collector will be the authority to give permission in such special cases which also includes a close relative's death or serious ailments.

My Corona Warrior Scheme by Postal Department

Kids below 12 years can now, send their greetings to those fighting against the coronavirus in the state. Children may scan and upload hand-written letters and pictures and send them to the mail-id epost.aluvadop@gmail.com. The letters would be delivered to the recipients via e-post. For further details contact Aluva Postal division: 0484-2624408, 9446420626.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

Forest produce at your doorstep

Vanasree products such as honey, tamarind, Marayur jaggery, Eucalyptus oil, pepper, pepper powder, cloves, wild turmeric, frankincense, lemongrass oil, red sandal powder and sappanwood (pathimukham) are now available at your doorsteps through the Forest Department's Eco-shops programme. The facility will be available for residents under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Besides the price, delivery charges will be applicable on the goods. Interested persons may Whatsapp the order and location to the number 8281165348 (Convenor- G Santosh).