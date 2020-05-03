Joy Arakkal's son files complaint against project director to Dubai Police

Dubai: The son of UAE-based Keralite businessman Joy Arakkal has filed a complaint with the Bur Dubai Police, seeking a probe into the role of a project director in his father's death.

Differences of opinion had cropped up between the two over a new business project of the Innova Group of Companies. Joy Arakkal, from Mananthavady in Wayanad district, was the managing director and major shareholder of the Innova Group.

The project director had alleged that the project was delayed due to Joy and the altercation over this led to his father's suicide, as per the complaint.

The project envisaged by Joy claims to produce potable water along with various products by processing petroleum at a refinery in the Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah. It is also said to be the first project to use such a technical know-how in the UAE.

An external consultant was appointed as the project director to give technical advice for this.

The Rs 450-crore project was started six years ago and was significant for the Innova Group, which has a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore. Another feature about the Innova project was that it required only one-third of the space and fewer expenses than other large companies.

Joy had received the best entrepreneur award in UAE in 2018 for this project.

The son said that his father had lot of expectations over the project and that he was mentally distressed over the delay. Though the machinery for the project were brought in from Italy and China, Joy was distraught as the first-phase inauguration could not be held in March.

Joy Arakkal had committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay on April 23, as per the Dubai Police. His mortal remains were bought to Kozhikode on Thursday night in a chartered flight and taken to his house, Arakkal Palace, at Mananthavady.

The funeral was held at the St Joseph's Cathedral Church at Kaniyaram near Mananthavady on Friday. Only close relatives, including his father Ulahannan, took part in the funeral.