Six special trains ferry more than 6,000 migrant workers from Kerala in two days

Six special trains ferried 6,827 migrant labourers from Kerala on Friday and Saturday.

This included 3,312 from Ernakulam district, 1,140 from Thiruvananthapuram, 1,175 from Kozhikode and 1,200 from Malappuram.

The trains have been named as Shramik, a Hindi word meaning labourer.

The first train from the state departed from Aluva railway station in Ernakulam district on Friday evening, carrying 1,110 workers to Odisha.

On Saturday, two more trains left the district. The train that departed from Ernakulam North railway station had 1,111 workers to Bihar on board, while the second train from Aluva carried 1,091 labourers to Odisha.

The Jharkhand-bound train left Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station at 3.30pm on Saturday with 1,140 workers.

The Dhanbad-bound train (Jharkhand) from Kozhikode had 1,175 persons on board, while the Patna-bound train from Tirur in Malappuram carried 1,200 migrant workers.

The first train from Kannur district will leave Kannur railway station on Sunday evening. The train will carry 1,200 workers to Bihar. The second train to Bihar will leave from Kannur on Monday.

More than 4,000 migrant labourers from Bihar have been stranded in Kannur following lockdown.