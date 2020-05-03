COVID-19: Three-fold spike in test numbers in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Putting concerns to rest, Kerala rapidly expanded the testing for coronavirus and has recorded a three-fold jump in the number of tests conducted in the past 5 days at 7,203 tests, a daily average of 1,440. Though the south Indian state was earlier at the forefront of mass testing, the number of tests dipped attracting criticisms from various quarters. Earlier, 420 samples were tested per day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened after the test numbers declined and asked the authorities concerned to scale up the testing programme. Lack of adequate testing kits was cited as the main reason for the fall in the number of tests carried out.

But many medical professionals, including the expert committee appointed by the state government, suggested to ramp up the daily tests to keep tab on the spread of the contagious coronavirus.

The state government has initiated efforts to source more testing kits as close to 5 lakh people would be returning to the state from other states and foreign countries in the immediate future. Plans are afoot to buy 3 lakh RT-PCR kits and two lakh anti-body test kits besides 8 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for medical professionals. Presently, there are only 45,000 PPEs.

The concern over Kerala not conducting enough tests was misplaced, said Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease at Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). He also lauded the containment strategies of Kerala and added that the state was a model to other states when it comes to testing for virus, and treating COVID-19 patients.