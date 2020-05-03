Comparison of lockdown 3.0 guidelines: Centre lifts more curbs than Kerala

On Saturday, the Union and Kerala governments issued guidelines to be followed during the extended lockdown period till May 17.

A comparison of the guidelines, however, reveal that the centre has taken a lenient approach in easing the curbs than the Kerala government.

The Centre has permitted restricted access to public transport, liquor sale, salons and e-commerce, but the state government has barred all these activities.

Onmanorama finds out the major differences.

Public transport

Kerala: No public transport

Centre: Public transport can ply with 50% capacity in Green zones.

Pillion riding

Kerala: Pillion riding not allowed in all zones. But persons can drop spouses, except in containment zones.

Centre: Pillion riding allowed in Orange and Green zones.

Barber shops & salons

Kerala: Barber shops and salons not allowed. Hair dressers can go to customers' houses and work ensuring all safety measures.

Centre: Barbershop and salons could open in Orange and Green zones.

Liquor shops

Kerala: Liquor shops not allowed in all zones.

Centre: Liquor shops could open in Green, Orange and Red zones. In urban areas, liquor shops that are not in market complexes and malls could open. Customers have to maintain minimum six feet distance from each other, and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop.

People's movement

Kerala: People are allowed to go out from 7am to 7:30pm, only for emergency purposes.

Centre: Movement of people between 7pm and 7am for non-essential activities.

Restaurants

Kerala: Restaurants can offer parcel services everywhere except hotspots till 8pm.

Centre: Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants will remain closed.

E-commerce

Kerala: Not mentioned

Centre: Sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms are allowed in Green and Orange zones. In red zones, e-commerce can only be used for the delivery of essential items.

Domestic help/ electricians/ plumbers

Kerala: Not mentioned

Centre: Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) in all zones, except containment areas, should take a decision on allowing domestic helps, electricians, plumbers and others “by keeping health protocols in mind”.

Similarities

Taxis and online cab services are allowed in Orange and Green zones with just three people including driver.

Inter-district conveyance is allowed in Green and Orange zones for emergency situations.

Educational, training institutions like schools, colleges, coaching centre remain closed in all zones.

No restriction for vehicles carrying goods.

Know different zones

Green zones: Districts with either zero confirmed cases till date or no confirmed case in the last 21 days.



Red zones: Districts that contribute more than 80% cases of each state or a or a district with doubling rate less than 4 days. They are classified based on the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts.

Orange zones: Districts that are neither defined as red nor green, shall be classified as orange zones.

Containment zones: These are the epicentres of the virus spread.