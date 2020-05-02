Will liquor outlets open in Kerala? Final decision yet to be taken, says excise minister

Kozhikode: Though the Centre has given their approval for the opening of liquor outlets, it remains to be seen when they will open, Minister for Excise and Labour TP Ramakrishnan told reporters on Saturday.

Baring the two days required for cleaning purposes, everything is in place for their opening. A final decision will be taken after consultation with the state government, the minister added.

BEVCO's Guidelines:

In view of a likely reopening, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) had issued a slew of guidelines.

Customers will be allowed at the BEVCO outlets for purchasing liquor only after they are checked using thermal scanners. The required number of thermal scanners will be provided from the BEVCO headquarters, the MD said in a circular.

The MD's circular said that beverages outlets and nearby surroundings will be disinfected before resuming operations. The shops and warehouses should be thoroughly cleaned. Excise officers should be appraised of the situation.

The cleanliness task should be given to authorised agencies.

Also, masks, gloves and sanitisers should be provided for the employees. The money needed to buy these can be taken from the shops.

The government instructions on maintaining social distancing should be strictly followed.

Managers have to ensure sufficient stock of alcohol at all shops.

Heavy losses in absence of liquor sales

During this over-a-month-long lockdown, the states collectively have lost an estimated revenue of over Rs 24,0000 crore from the absence of liquor sale. Some states earn as much as 20 per cent of their revenue from selling liquor alone.

Last Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan admitted that Kerala was going through a tough time due to bad financial position. Kerala is one of the highest alcohol consuming states in India.

