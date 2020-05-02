Thermal camera with face detection procured in TVPM using Tharoor's MPLADS fund

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday procured a Thermal and Optical Imaging camera with Artificial Intelligence-powered face detection technology for fever screening in the district.

Following a discussion with district collector K Gopalakrishnan, Congress leader Tharoor said it was brought to his notice that a Thermal imaging camera with face detection technology was urgently needed in the district to scan from a safe distance and isolate those potentially having fever.

Tharoor procured the equipment using his MPLADS fund.

The Thermal camera was procured from Amsterdam due to its unavailablity in Asia and brought to India using multiple flight connections covering Cologne, Paris, Leipzig, Brussels, Bahrain and Dubai before finally reaching Bengaluru, from where it was shipped to Kerala, Tharoor said in a Facebook Post.

The installation will be done either at the Airport or Railway Station or Medical College Hospital.

"Since all MPLADS funds have been exhausted, we are approaching other corporate groups to partner with us and the district administration to procure more of this highly sophisticated technological device prior to the huge influx of expatriates from the middle east and other areas overseas," Tharoor said.

Tharoor had earlier procured around 3,000 RT-PCR kits from a private lab in Pune for COVID-19 testing in the district. He procured the kits using Rs57 lakh from his MPLADS fund.

(With inputs from PTI.)