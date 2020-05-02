Five more special trains from Kerala today to ferry migrant labourers

Thiruvananthapuram: Five more special trains will conduct non-stop services on Saturday from Kerala to transport migrant labourers stuck in Kerala due to the nationwide lockdown.

Each of these non-stop “shramik special trains” will carry a maximum of 1,200 passengers.

The trains will depart from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Aluva, Tirur and Kozhikode stations.

The train from Thiruvananthapuram, bound to Ranchi in Jharkhand is expected to leave at 2pm from the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. The train from Tirur station in Malappuram bound to Patna in Bihar and the train from Kozhikode to Dhanbad in Jharkhand will leave at 6m on Saturday.

Two trains, one from Ernakulam to Bhubaneswar in Odisha and another from Aluva to Patna, will also leave by the evening.

The passengers will be brought to the railway stations on special KSRTC buses arranged by the state government.

Migrants on board a special train for Bhubaneswar to reach their native places, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Aluva Station in Kochi, Friday. Photo: PTI

The first train with migrant workers from Kerala had left for Bhubaneswar on Friday night from Aluva.

The special 24-coach train, carrying around 1,110 migrant workers from Odisha, began its journey at 10:05pm from Aluva railway station.

It is expected to reach Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

So far, six special trains carrying migrant workers have departed from Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan on Friday. These trains are bound for Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

One of them, transporting over 1,200 migrant labourers from Telangana to Jharkhand, reached its destination Hatia on Friday night.

The state government would take them to their respective districts in sanitised buses, following COVID-19 protocols.

The train, which started from Lingampally in Telangana, to Hatia is the first passenger service run by the railways after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the states to ferry migrants back home since the lockdown began on March 25.

Railway Protection Force personnel area accompanying the labourers in special trains.

The authorities have taken necessary social distancing precautions to ensure safety of the passengers, also comprising women and children, during the journey.

Kerala is home to nearly 35 lakh migrant workers, according to a 2018 report by the state government. Another study - by Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation - found that the number increases by 2.35 lakh every year.

The passengers of Aluva-Bhubaneswar train were brought to the railway station on Friday after conducting thermal screening to ensure that no symptomatic person was travelling in the train.

A kit containing bread, water and fruits were given to each passenger as they reached Aluva railway station to board the train in special KSRTC buses arranged by the state government.

Many of the migrant workers have been staying at camps set up in various districts by the Kerala government since the lockdown began.

Kerala witnessed protests by inter-state migrant labourers mostly seeking to get back to their native places.

In March, migrant labourers had hit the streets at Paippad village in Kottayam district, urging the government to arrange vehicles for them to return home.

On Thursday, a group of migrant labourers in Malappuram district took to the streets demanding transportation to go home.