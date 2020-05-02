Salary cut: Kerala govt announces relaxations on loan recoveries

Palakkad: In a breather for employees suffering the salary cut, the Kerala government has decided not to deduct the recoveries of loans and advances from the staff salaries for the period from April to August.

The government has issued the order, announcing the relaxations on repayment of loans and advances taken by all employees, including for both the instalments and interests thereon.

This will be later levied from the salary during the period from September to June 2021 in 10 equal instalments, the order stated.

The government announced the relaxations to ease the problems faced by employees due to the salary cut. The government had decided to deduct 6-days of salary for five months to meet the expenses for the COVID-19 fight.

The money is deducted from those who are drawing a gross salary of more than Rs 20,000.

Several employees have availed loans and advances from various government establishments for purposes such as house construction.

Those seeking to avail the relaxation has to submit an application to the district officers concerned.

The PF contribution will be cut down to 6 per cent for those employees, who are not in a position to suffer the loss of six days of salary.

The district officers will be held solely responsible for the implementation of these measures.

If employees fail to pay back the loan instalments later, then their salary bills will not be accepted by the treasury offices. The money will be cut from salary via special accounts for disaster relief efforts.

