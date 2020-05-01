Dubai-based Kerala business tycoon Joy Arakkal laid to rest

Mananthavady: The funeral of UAE-based Keralite business tycoon Joy Arakkal, who allegedly committed suicide in Dubai last week, was held at the St Joseph's Cathedral Church at Kaniyaram near Mananthavady in Wayanad district on Friday.

The mortal remains were brought to Kozhikode by a chartered flight around 8pm on Thursday and taken to his house, Arakkal Palace, by midnight.

The district administration had given permission for just 20 people, including Joy's wife Celine, children Arun and Ashley, father Ulahanan and brother Johnny, to attend the funeral.

The body was taken to the church with police protection by 7.15am on Friday.

Joy Arakkal was laid to rest next to his mother Thresia's grave at the cemetery. The funeral proceedings were completed by 8am.

Earlier in the day, MLAs O R Kelu and A C Balakrishnan, and ADM Thankachan Antony visited Arakkal Palace and paid their last respects.

The Wayanad district collector had declared prohibitory orders in the area during the funeral as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

Security was stepped up in the area. The police also conducted surveillance of Mananthavady town and nearby areas using drones.

The 54-year-old had committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay on April 23, according to Dubai police.

Joy, who led several social initiatives in Kerala, had last visited the state about four months ago.

Owner and founder of several business ventures based in the UAE, Joy had been a successful business magnate from Kerala, who was recently awarded the UAE Gold Card which grants holders and their dependents a renewable 10 year residency visa in the UAE.

Joy had been in the limelight in connection with the house-warming ceremony of his 45,000 square feet palatial house, named Arakkal Palace, at Manathavady in Wayanad few months ago. This is touted as the biggest house in Kerala.

Joy was on the board of 11 companies in the state besides being active in charitable activities in Wayanad.

He started his career in Dubai as an accountant and went on to become the owner of one of the best refineries in the world, 'Kappal Joy', as he is popularly known, had been an inspiration to many.

