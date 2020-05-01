{{head.currentUpdate}}

Malayala Manorama's front page pays rich tributes to workers on COVID-hit May Day

Malayala Manorama newspaper paid rich tributes to workers for keeping their spirits up notwithstanding the COVID-19 threat, on the International Worker's Day.

The newspaper carried sketches of workers engaged in difficult tasks as well as those who stay at home for the safety of the society on its front page.

It had colourful sketches of workers from all sections of soceity, everyone wearing face masks, the essential outfit to keep the coronavirus away.

"Love and respect to all those who keep dignity of work," read the headline.

"Courtesy to all those who abstain from work for the safety of our society. Malayala Manorama's May Day wishes to all," read the accompanying text.

The International Workers' Day honours the struggles and gains made by workers and laboourers.

Different stages of page making:

