Kerala Lockdown Day 39: lockdown relaxations, BSNL recharge through post offices and more

For the first time since March 8, Kerala reported no COVID-19 cases on Friday. Out of the 498 COVID-19 cases reported from the state, 102 are active.

Following violation of lockdown norms, the Kerala Police on Thursday registered 3,699 cases and 3,573 arrests, and confiscated 2,398 vehicles in the state.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

Lockdown extended but with relaxations

The nationwide lockdown which was to end on May 3 has been extended to May 17. The MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate various activities. Click here for a complete list of the new regulations.

BSNL recharge through post offices

BSNL recharge coupons of Rs 60 and Rs 110 will now be available through post offices in Kerala. Earlier the public sector telecommunication company had announced facility to pay landline and postpaid mobile bills via post offices.

Online transfer of pension money

Pensioners in Kerala can now transfer funds from PTSB accounts online to any commercialised bank. This service is available on the website https://tsbonline.kerala.gov.in/ by clicking the 'New User Registration' link. For a successful transaction you will need the 15-digit PTSB account number and the mobile number linked with the account. The service will be available only during working hours.

Special train service for migrants

The Indian Railways on Friday rolled out non-stop trains to ferry migrant workers, students and others from various states where they were stranded since the nationwide lockdown began.

The first train from Kerala carrying over 1,000 migrants left from Aluva station in Ernakulam district to Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

10 more hotspots

The state government designated 10 more places as COVID hotspots on Friday. They are Uduma in Kasaragod, Maranchery in Malappuram and Kulathoor, Parassala, Athiyannoor, Karod, Vellarada, Amboori, Balaramapuram and Kunnathukal in Thiruvananthapuram. There are 80 hotspots now in the state.

Application for NORKA financial assistance

Those expats wanting to apply for the financial assistance program can apply for the same through NORKA roots website. The last date for the applications has been extended to May 5. More details are available on their website or one can call 0471-2770515 between 9am to 6pm (IST).

Online teleservice for NRKs, telemedicine, legal aid are among other services offered on the NORKA website.

KSEB cash counters to open on May 4

The KSEB cash counters will begin operation from May 4. In order to avoid over crowding, the public may make payments at the counters according to a consumer-number-based-timetable set by the KSEB.

Consumer numbers ending with digit '0' can make payments on May 4, '1' on May 5, '2' on May 6, '3' on May 7, '4' on May 8, '5' on May 11, '6' on May 12, '7' on May 13, '8' on May 14, '9' on May 15.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 0,1,2,3,4 may also make payments on May 9, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 5,6,6,7,8,9 may also make payments on May 16, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers will not be penalised or charged interest till May 16. Residents associations may make the payments on May 9 or 16.

Transaction charges have been removed for online payments. A 5% discount will be granted to those who make first time payments online.

Rs1000 for Indian Coffee House employees

Indian Coffee House employees will be provided a financial aid of Rs1000 from the Labour Welfare Board. The fund for the coffee house workers was taken from the fund allotted for plantation workers. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of workers. The details of the workers have to be filled in by the employer in the website www.labourwelfarefund.in

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room w.e.f 26.3.2020 to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

Farm Green centres

Farm Green centres will begin operation in Thiruvananthapuram city from Friday (May 1). It deals with the collection and distribution of fruits and vegetables produced within the state. The centres will operate from 9am to 12pm.

New website for MSMEs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal (http://ideas.msme.gov.in/) for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

Registered users on the portal can share ideas, innovation and research, which will be reviewed by the officer concerned and published for public view.

The users can rate these ideas for crowd sourcing and venture capitalists can also connect with the users.

Financial aid for transport workers

The Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board announced financial aid for its workers. Bus, goods' vehicle, taxi and autorickshaw workers will be given Rs 5000, Rs 3500, Rs 2500 and Rs 2000 respectively. The workers under the 1991 scheme for autorickshaw workers will get a financial aid of Rs 2000 and those under the 2004 scheme for automobile workshops will get aid of Rs 1000. The board will also waive off the loans availed by the workers and the loans pending to be processed.

For more information log onto www.kmtwwfb.org .

KUFOS extends MSc/PhD application date

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has extended the last date to submit the application for MSc/PhD courses to May 20. The PhD entrance exam scheduled for May 8 has also been extended. For more information visit: www.kufos.ac.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

NORKA registration for Keralites from other states begins

Keralites who wish to come home from other Indian states should register their names with the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA). Interested may visit https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

The registration process for bringing back people stranded in various countries had begun on April 26.

The expatriates wishing to return home can register on the NORKA website after getting themselves tested for COVID-19 and obtaining a negative certificate. The NORKA website has already registered over three lakh applicants in the process.

Vehicles passes available online

The public can now request for vehicle passes to purchase essential commodities and services online. Individuals may log on to https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ and click on the link essential services to apply for the passes. The Motor Vehicles department and health department will examine the application and transfer it to the applicant's taluk. The taluk authorities will issue the permit after due examination and dispatch the permit to the respective mobile numbers of the applicant. Only inter-district and inter-state passes will be considered.

Jagratha portal is a one-stop platform for the public to avail emergency services and information related to COVID-19. It ensures transparency and quality in public services and welfare measures.

Kerala will allow pregnant women and people seeking medical aid from other states, subject to restrictions. The district collector will be the authority to give permission in such special cases which also includes a close relative's death or serious ailments.

My Corona Warrior Scheme by Postal Department

Kids below 12 years can now, send their greetings to those fighting against the coronavirus in the state. Children may scan and upload hand-written letters and pictures and send them to the mail-id epost.aluvadop@gmail.com. The letters would be delivered to the recipients via e-post. For further details contact Aluva Postal division: 0484-2624408, 9446420626.

Railway Emergency Cell

Railway Emergency Cell for COVID responding to about 13,000 queries, requests and suggestions everyday

During the lockdown, the Cell has been responding to about queries, requests and suggestions everyday, from five communication and feedback platforms - Helplines 139 and 138, social media (specially Twitter), email (railmadad@rb.railnet.gov.in) and CPGRAMS.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

SPC Blood donation camp

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, a school-based youth development initiative that trains high school students, has organised a blood donation drive to meet the blood supply shortage in the state. Each cadet will compile a list of willing donors from his/her circle of contacts. The SPC district offices will coordinate with the Jeevadhara scheme offices and match the blood requirements with the list of donors.

Forest produce at your doorstep

Vanasree products such as honey, tamarind, Marayur jaggery, Eucalyptus oil, pepper, pepper powder, cloves, wild turmeric, frankincense, lemongrass oil, red sandal powder and sappanwood (pathimukham) are now available at your doorsteps through the Forest Department's Eco-shops programme. The facility will be available for residents under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Besides the price, delivery charges will be applicable on the goods. Interested persons may Whatsapp the order and location to the number 8281165348 (Convenor- G Santosh).

Consular Services to Foreign Nationals

It has been decided to extend the period of providing consular services by the Office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers/ Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India till May 3.