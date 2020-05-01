First train carrying stranded migrant workers to leave Kerala today

A special train carrying migrant labourers from Kerala will leave on Friday.

The train, bound for Bhubaneswar in Odisha, will leave Aluva railway station in Ernakulam district at 6pm, said railway sources.

The train will carry around 1,200 migrant workers stranded in Kerala following the lockdown.

Kerala is home to nearly 35 lakh migrant workers, according to a 2018 report by the state government. Another study - by Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation - found that the number increases by 2.35 lakh every year.

Kerala witnessed many protests by inter-state migrant labourers after lockdown.

On April 10, migrant labourers had poured on to the streets in Payipad village in Kottayam district, urging the government to arrange vehicles for them to return home.

On Thursday, a group of migrant labourers in Malappuram district took to the streets demanding transportation to go home.

The decision comes a few hours after the first train carrying migrant workers left Lingampally in Telangana for Hatia Jharkhand at 5 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Railways on Friday ran its first special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand since its services were suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown, RPF DG Arun Kumar said.

The first train left Lingampally in Telangana for Hatia in Jharkhand at 5am on Friday.

The train carrying 1,200 migrant labourers is expected to reach Hatia by 11pm on Friday.

Thousands of migrants were stranded in places across the country since the lockdown was enforced on March 25, many even attempting to walk home.

On Wednesday, the ministry of home affairs allowed states to ferry their migrants back in buses, even as many state chief ministers requested that special trains be allowed to run for the movement of migrants.

"The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday). 1,200 migrants are on board," RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI.

"Today (Friday) morning a one-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the state government of Telangana and as per the directions of ministry of railways. All necessary precautions such as prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed," railways said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the South Central Railway which is running the train service said that all passengers were thermal screened at the station, masks were mandatory and food has been provided on board as the train will have no halts.

For social distancing measures, it has allowed only 54 passengers per coach which has a capacity of 72. In coupes, six passengers have been allowed instead of eight, the spokesperson said.

One the train reach Hatia, the migrants on board are expected to be taken to quarantine facilities.

States like Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Punjaband Telangana have requested special trains to ferry migrant workers back to their home states.

Sources said that a list has already been prepared by railways on the request of chief ministers for special trains and starting Friday, these trains will be run consistently to ferry migrants.

PTI had earlier reported that each railway zone had a "restoration plan" in place to ferry stranded migrants across the country to their destinations.

Resumption of normal services, however, will not take place anytime soon, officials said.