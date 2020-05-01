Circular on opening BEVCO outlets from May 4, but Minister says no final decision

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) managing director Sparjan Kumar issued a circular, asking employees to be prepared for opening liquor outlets from Monday, May 4. However, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said that a final decision was yet to be taken.

The state government will take a call after the Centre issues guidelines and relaxations post May 3. If BEVCO resumes function, Consumerfed outlets will also open. A suggestion on giving takeaways from bars is also under consideration.

The MD's circular issued directives on disinfecting the outlets and warehouses. Sanitiser and hand wash also should be ensured at the outlets. Masks are mandatory and social distancing has to be maintained.

The government earns a revenue of Rs 40 crore from liquor sales daily. This is estimated to increase this year.

Circular led to misunderstanding: Minister

The minister said that no decision has been taken on opening foreign liquor outlets and bars on May 4. "The circular issued by the beverages corporation MD on disinfecting the outlets led to such a misunderstanding," he added.