Happy day for Kerala: No new COVID-19 case on Friday, 9 more recover

COVID-19
For the first time since the second wave of coronavirus infection began in Kerala, the state reported not even a single COVID-19 case on Friday. Adding to the relief, nine patients also recovered, State Health Minister K K Shailaja informed. Those who tested negative are from Kannur, Kasaragod (four each) and Ernakulam (one). With this, 392 COVID patients have been cured in the state.

There are still 102 active cases undergoing treatment in various districts. Of the 21,499 under observation, 21,067 are home quarantined and 432 in hospitals. The number of hospitalisations on Friday was 106.

Of the 27,150 samples sent for tests, 26,225 have turned out to be negative. Samples of 1,862 people belonging to the priority group comprising healthcare professionals, migrant labourers and people likely to have more social interaction, were tested as part of sentinel surveillance.

Of these, 999 samples have tested negative. As part of intensifying tests, 3,128 sample were taken. Of these, 3,089 have turned out to be negative.

Of these, four samples had tested positive earlier. Results of 14 samples that were sent for retests for confirmation are awaited.

10 more hotspots

The state government designated 10 more places as COVID hotspots on Friday. They are Uduma in Kasaragod, Maranchery in Malappuram and Kulathoor, Parassala, Athiyannoor, Karod, Vellarada, Amboori, Balaramapuram and Kunnathukal in Thiruvananthapuram. There are 80 hotspots now in the state.

