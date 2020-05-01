Digital surveillance for expatriates returning to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has made elaborate arrangements to monitor expatriates on their return to curb the likelihood of a community spread of COVID-19. Local authorities and the police will be notified as soon as they arrive so that the necessary precautions could be made ready. All expatriates will be subject to screening at the airport.

It is part of the digital strategy envisaged by the government using data collected by Sprinklr, now uploaded on to the portal of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (Norka). A mobile application has also been developed by the US firm. It allows healthcare workers to record details of the citizens under surveillance for symptoms of coronavirus.

Since registration has been made mandatory for all those returning to the state, only those with digital passes (obtained after the registration process) will be allowed to move out of the airports. For those who show symptoms and those who can't yet go home after the screening, arrangements will be made at the isolation wards near the airport. The others will undergo home quarantine.

The digital passes ensure that all those who returned are under strict monitoring. Their every move will be compared with the statistics of persons with probability for infecting coronavirus in the area. Those above 60, people with non-communicable diseases and bedridden patients have higher chances for infection.

Stricter monitoring will be enforced if it is found that a large number of expatriates reached destinations having higher chances of infection. Arrangements have also been made to ensure that the details of the health of people reaching each destination is communicated to the authorities.

Role of Sprinklr



Sprinklr will be given the task of compiling relevant information from among the wide range of data received by the Government from unstructured sources like Whatsapp, SMS, Google sheets, excel files and online forms. For example, even if a person sent a Whatsapp message suggesting that he had a fever, this information should be analysed to ensure a quick response in case of an emergency.

