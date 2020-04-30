Service pension distribution in Treasuries from May 4

Thiruvananthapuram: Arrangements have been put in place for the distribution of service pension through treasuries from May 4 to May 8 as part of measures to counter the community spread of COVID-19.



Only a maximum of five persons will be allowed in front of the cash/teller counter during the distribution of the service pension as a precautionary measure.

Those who find it difficult to reach treasuries for the collection of their pension can get them through banks if they submitted the details of their personal accounts along with a signed cheque leaf. Pension will be transferred to the accounts of such persons. Steps have been taken for online transfer of pension to the accounts of those who submit applications for the same.

The staggered disbursal of pension will be as per the following schedule:

May 4:

10am to 1pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in zero.



2pm to 4pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in one.

May 5:

10am to 1pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in two.

2pm to 4pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in three.

May 6:

10am to 1pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in four.

2pm to 4pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in five.

May 7:

10am to 1 pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in six.

2pm to 4pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in seven.

May 8:

10am to 1pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in eight.

2pm to 4pm: State service pension account holders with account number ending in nine.