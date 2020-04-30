Police suggest breakthrough in Jesna missing case

Pathanamthitta: Positive news could be expected in the Jesna Maria James missing case, according K G Simon, the Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta.

“However, no details regarding the progress of the probe can be revealed now,” added Simon, who is also the investigating officer in the case.

The police officer said that at present, the investigations were underway in some other states. “But reports in the media which said that the police had traced Jesna are baseless,” he said.

Simon also said that the investigating team has not been changed. In fact, cyber experts have joined the team to analyze the phone call records of Jesna and others, he revealed.

Jesna was reported missing on March 20, 2018. She had reportedly left for a relative’s house that day but was never seen again. The police had carried out an elaborate search covering forest areas and also cities in other states but there was no trace of the young woman. However, Simon’s statement indicates that a breakthrough may be around the corner.