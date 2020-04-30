Kerala Lockdown Day 38: KSEB cash counters to open on May 4

Kerala reported two COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries on Thursday. Out of the 498 COVID-19 cases in the state, 111 are active.

Following violation of lockdown norms, the Kerala Police on Thursday registered 4,309 cases and 4,071 arrests, and confiscated 2,740 vehicles in the state.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

KSEB cash counters to open on May 4

The KSEB cash counters will begin operation from May 4. In order to avoid over crowding, the public may make payments at the counters according to a consumer-number-based-timetable set by the KSEB.

Consumer numbers ending with digit '0' can make payments on May 4, '1' on May 5, '2' on May 6, '3' on May 7, '4' on May 8, '5' on May 11, '6' on May 12, '7' on May 13, '8' on May 14, '9' on May 15.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 0,1,2,3,4 may also make payments on May 9, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 5,6,6,7,8,9 may also make payments on May 16, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers will not be penalised or charged interest till May 16. Residents associations may make the payments on May 9 or 16.

Transaction charges have been removed for online payments. A 5% discount will be granted to those who make first time payments online.

Rs1000 for Indian Coffee House employees

Indian Coffee House employees will be provided a financial aid of Rs1000 from the Labour Welfare Board. The fund for the coffee house workers was taken from the fund allotted for plantation workers. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of workers. The details of the workers have to be filled in by the employer in the website www.labourwelfarefund.in

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room w.e.f 26.3.2020 to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

Farm Green centres

Farm Green centres will begin operation in Thiruvananthapuram city from Friday (May 1). It deals with the collection and distribution of fruits and vegetables produced within the state. The centres will operate from 9am to 12pm.

New website for MSMEs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal (http://ideas.msme.gov.in/) for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

Registered users on the portal can share ideas, innovation and research, which will be reviewed by the officer concerned and published for public view.

The users can rate these ideas for crowd sourcing and venture capitalists can also connect with the users.

Financial aid for transport workers

The Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board announced financial aid for its workers. Bus, goods' vehicle, taxi and autorickshaw workers will be given Rs 5000, Rs 3500, Rs 2500 and Rs 2000 respectively. The workers under the 1991 scheme for autorickshaw workers will get a financial aid of Rs 2000 and those under the 2004 scheme for automobile workshops will get aid of Rs 1000. The board will also waive off the loans availed by the workers and the loans pending to be processed.

For more information log onto www.kmtwwfb.org .

KUFOS extends MSc/PhD application date

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has extended the last date to submit the application for MSc/PhD courses to May 20. The PhD entrance exam scheduled for May 8 has also been extended. For more information visit: www.kufos.ac.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

NORKA registration for Keralites from other states begins

Keralites who wish to come home from other Indian states should register their names with the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA). Interested may visit https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

The registration process for bringing back people stranded in various countries had begun on April 26.

The expatriates wishing to return home can register on the NORKA website after getting themselves tested for COVID-19 and obtaining a negative certificate. The NORKA website has already registered over three lakh applicants in the process.

Vehicles passes available online

The public can now request for vehicle passes to purchase essential commodities and services online. Individuals may log on to https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ and click on the link essential services to apply for the passes. The Motor Vehicles department and health department will examine the application and transfer it to the applicant's taluk. The taluk authorities will issue the permit after due examination and dispatch the permit to the respective mobile numbers of the applicant. Only inter-district and inter-state passes will be considered.

Jagratha portal is a one-stop platform for the public to avail emergency services and information related to COVID-19. It ensures transparency and quality in public services and welfare measures.

Kerala will allow pregnant women and people seeking medical aid from other states, subject to restrictions. The district collector will be the authority to give permission in such special cases which also includes a close relative's death or serious ailments.

My Corona Warrior Scheme by Postal Department

Kids below 12 years can now, send their greetings to those fighting against the coronavirus in the state. Children may scan and upload hand-written letters and pictures and send them to the mail-id epost.aluvadop@gmail.com. The letters would be delivered to the recipients via e-post. For further details contact Aluva Postal division: 0484-2624408, 9446420626.

Railway Emergency Cell

Railway Emergency Cell for COVID responding to about 13,000 queries, requests and suggestions everyday

During the lockdown, the Cell has been responding to about queries, requests and suggestions everyday, from five communication and feedback platforms - Helplines 139 and 138, social media (specially Twitter), email (railmadad@rb.railnet.gov.in) and CPGRAMS.

Application for NORKA financial assistance

Those expats wanting to apply for the various financial assistance programs can apply for the same through NORKA roots website. The last date for the applications has been extended to May 5. More details are available on their website or one can call 0471-2770515 between 9am to 6pm (IST).

Online teleservice for NRKs, telemedicine, legal aid are among other services offered on the NORKA website.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

SPC Blood donation camp

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, a school-based youth development initiative that trains high school students, has organised a blood donation drive to meet the blood supply shortage in the state. Each cadet will compile a list of willing donors from his/her circle of contacts. The SPC district offices will coordinate with the Jeevadhara scheme offices and match the blood requirements with the list of donors.

Forest produce at your doorstep

Vanasree products such as honey, tamarind, Marayur jaggery, Eucalyptus oil, pepper, pepper powder, cloves, wild turmeric, frankincense, lemongrass oil, red sandal powder and sappanwood (pathimukham) are now available at your doorsteps through the Forest Department's Eco-shops programme. The facility will be available for residents under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Besides the price, delivery charges will be applicable on the goods. Interested persons may Whatsapp the order and location to the number 8281165348 (Convenor- G Santosh).

Railways' special parcel service

Southern Railway zone has launched SETU (Swift & Efficient Transport of Utilities), a 24*7 dedicated helpline number 90253 42449 that can be accessed by customers seeking assistance for booking parcels from different locations and with varied requirements.

Information regarding Parcel specials are also updated in Southern Railway website www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Consular Services to Foreign Nationals

It has been decided to extend the period of providing consular services by the Office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers/ Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India till May 3.

Transport of essentials

The All India Agri Transport Call Centre at Krishi Bhavan will facilitate inter-state movement of perishables. The call centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers are available 24x7 service for coordination between different states.

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.inventlabs.shopsapp

Click here to download the app for shops

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.inventlabs.shopsapp.business

Telephonic counselling

The department of health and social justice have announced 'Balamitram', a counselling service for parents who have kids at home and have to work from home. The service will help the parents identify the children's anxieties during the lockdown and take corrective steps. The service will be available from 10am to 3pm by calling on 8281381357.

A check list is also published on www.cdckerala.org to see if the lockdown is causing anxiety issues among the children.

Telemedicine

The government's telemedicine facility is available by registering on: http://citizencenter.kerala.gov.in/

Patients wishing to consult doctors from various departments of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College may call in the number 0471 2528080 from 9am to 12pm from Monday to Saturday. SAT Government Dental College Hospital and Government Eye Hospital have also been roped in the telemedicine project.

Teleconsultation facility is also available in Aster Medicity. Appointments of doctors may be booked through their website www.astermedcity.com or through the number 0484-6699999.

Qure, a free telemedicine app, with doctors available across India has also made its services available in Kozhikode for free.

Along with this, Malayala Manorama's QKDOC app also lets you have an online consultation with doctors. You can book a video consultation with doctors online by choosing your doctors by paying the consultation fee online and connecting your doctor in a available time slot. Download app here.

Textbooks available online

For students stuck at home during the lockdown, the state government has made available textbooks from Grade 1 to 12 available on the Samagra site.

Rs 20 meals from Janakiya hotels

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipality in collaboration with Kudumbasree is all set to provide Rs 20 meals through Janakiya restaurants. The meals are delivered to households for just Rs 25. Those wishing to avail the home delivery facility of the Janakiya Hotel must book in advance before 8pm on the previous day. To order, please contact: 7034001843 , 7012285498 , 6235740810 , 9061917457 , 7012827903 , 8129016079 , 8921663462