69 healthcare workers in a single taluk in Thiruvananthapuram quarantined

After two persons in Thiruvananhapuram's Neyyatinkara Taluk had tested positive on April 29, 69 healthcare workers in the taluk have been identified as primary contacts and have been asked to observe strict home quarantine. None of the contacts has shown any symptoms.

40 of them - including doctors, nurses, paramedics and cleaning staff – work in NIMS Medicity, a private hospital where both the positive cases had gone for treatment. The remaining 29 healthcare personnel, including doctors and nurses, work in Parassala Taluk Hospital, where one of the positive cases, a 68-year-old Tamil Nadu native named Mani, had visited for treatment.

Apart from the 69 healthcare workers, the infected two had 20 other primary contacts, mostly close family members. The Tamil Nadu native had 13, and the 48-year-old Neyyatinkara native, Riazuddin, had seven. Some 30-odd secondary contacts, too, have been identified. “We are still in the process of mapping the contacts,” Parassala MLA C K Hareendran said.

The Tamil Nadu native reached Parassala Taluk hospital on April 27 complaining of severe stomach ache. From there he was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College but since his daughter was an attender at NIMS, the man was re-directed to the private hospital in Neyyatinkara. Mani also had problems walking and so it was felt he would be better off near his daughter.

Mani already had a serious kidney ailment and when he was gripped by fever and his condition worsened, his sample was taken. It showed positive, and he was soon shifted to the Medical College.

It is believed he could have brought the infection from Mangala, a village just across the border in Tamil Nadu.

No such easy assumptions could be made in Riazuddin's case. He lives very near to NIMS and has no known contacts with suspected COVID-19 patients, or even asymptomatic foreign returnees. He is a cooperative sector employee who had recently won a promotion. “He is said to have attended a training in Thrissur, but that was at least one-and-a-half months ago,” a top source in Neyyatinkara Taluk said.

There is a fear that he could have contracted the virus from the private hospital. “At the moment, there is no certainty. But we are doing all our best to check up the records of patients who had visited the hospital recently,” the official said.

Riazuddin had gone to another small hospital in Pathamkallu, the village where he lives and also where NIMS Medicity is located. “But this was a single-doctor facility. The doctor was subjected to some tests and it was found he was safe,” Hareendran said.