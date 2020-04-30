Only two new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Thursday, 14 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Only two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday and 14 patients recovered, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

The new cases are from Malappuram and Kasaragod. One of them came from Maharashtra and the other contracted the disease through contact with infected person, he said.

Patients who have been cured are from Palakkad (4), Kollam (3), Kannur, Kasaragod, (2 each), Pathanamthitta, Malappuram and Kozhikode (one each).

So far, Kerala recorded 497 COVID-19 cases and 111 patients are still undergoing treatment.

Of the 20,711 under observation, 20,285 have been home quarantined and 426 hospitalised. On Thursday, 95 were hospitalised.

Of the 25,973 samples sent fr tests, 25,135 have turned out to be negative.

New hotspots

Neyyattinkara municipality in Thiruvananthapuram, Oachira and Thrikkovilvattam panchayats in Kollam and Udayanapuram panchayat in Kottayam have been included in the list of hotspots. There are 70 hotspots in the state.

Till 4 pm on Thursday, 954 cases were registered for not wearing mask at public places.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• State has provided all necessary arrangements for guest-workers. We are also ready to let them travel to their homes once the lockdown ends. However, some misguided workers took to streets at various places in Kerala. This is unfortunate, the chief minister said.

• In Alappuzha, some are defying lockdown by travelling through waterways. Police will take strict action.

• The illegal movement of goods via water bodies will not be permitted.

• A special tracking team has been constituted in Kannur district. A team lead by two police officers will track 20 homes at a time.

• Quarantine period of all those who returned home from abroad before the commencement of lockdown is over.

• Kasaragod Collector Sajith Babu, IG Ashok Yadav and IG Vijay Sakhare have been placed under home quarantine. They came in contact with the TV journalist who tested positive on Wednesday.

• Restrictions will be strict n Kottayam, Kollam Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram as new cases have been reported in these districts in past week.

• In hotspot areas, there will be only one entry/exit point.