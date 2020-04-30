Alcohol to be sold only after checking customers with thermal scanners post lockdown: BEVCO

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) has issued a set of guidelines on opening the beverage shops and warehouses after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

Customers will be allowed at the BEVCO outlets for purchasing liquor only after they are checked using thermal scanners. The required number of thermal scanners will be provided from the BEVCO headquarters, the MD said in a circular.

The nationwide lockdown has been imposed till May 3. The Centre has the authority to extend the lockdown or ease the curbs. The Kerala government is of the stance that liquor sales can be allowed in regions without COVID-19 cases.

The MD's circular said that beverages outlets and nearby surroundings will be disinfected before resuming operations. The shops and warehouses should be thoroughly cleaned. Excise officers should be appraised of the situation.

The cleanliness task should be given to authorised agencies.

Also, masks, gloves and sanitisers should be provided for the employees. The money needed to buy these can be taken from the shops.

The government instructions on maintaining social distancing should be strictly followed.

Managers have to ensure sufficient stock of alcohol at all shops.