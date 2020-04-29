{{head.currentUpdate}}

Little Stars | Alappuzha girl comes up with smiley masks to beat the lockdown blues
Alappuzha: People rarely see anyone outside their homes during these days of COVID-19 lockdown. Even if one does get out, that person will only see people with masked faces. Along with the fears of virus transmission, the social isolation has also taken a toll on people.

But a plus-two student, Sharanya from Alappuzha, has found a way to beat the lockdown blues. She has been making smiley masks.
Sharanya, who has been painting beautifully since a young age, put her talent to good use during these trying times. She first painted the smiley on a green mask, stitched by her mother Raji for her own use.

The smiley is drawn such that it gives off an impression that the person is actually smiling. Anyone who sees these smiley masks is likely to be amused and even flash a smile back. At least a moment of positivity during this crisis and that's what Sharanya too was hoping to achieve.

Sharanya's mother had shared the photos of the smiley masks on her Facebook page and several people lauded the young girl's efforts.

Some people also opined that the children of this generation have a creative approach towards everything in life.

Sharanya and her mother are also making ordinary cloth masks and distributing these to the needy.

Sharanya and her sister Gauri have already proved their talent in bottle painting and wall painting.

