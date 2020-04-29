NRI businessman Joy Arakkal committed suicide: Dubai Police

Dubai: The death of Dubai-based Keralite businessman Joy Arakkal was a case of suicide, the Dubai Police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Dubai Police, Joy committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building at Business Bay area in Dubai, the UAE, on April 23.

"Financial problems drove the businessman to suicide,” Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, director of Bur Dubai Police Station said, while ruling out possibilities of foul play.

Joy started his career in Dubai as an accountant and went on to become the owner of one of the best refineries in the world. 'Kappal Joy', as he is popularly known, had been an inspiration to many.

He was the Managing Director of Innova Group of Companies.

He hogged limelight in Kerala after he moved into his new house Arakkal Palace at Mananthavady on December 29, 2018. The 25,000-sq-ft mansion is one of the biggest houses in Kerala.

He has also received a life-time achievement award from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mortal remains to be brought back in chartered flight

His mortal remains will be brought back from the UAE by a chartered flight to Kozhikode International Airport, family sources informed.

The body will be buried at Mananthavady, his native place in Wayanad district.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry and Home Ministry have granted permission for the chartered flight. His wife and children have also been granted permission to accompany his body.