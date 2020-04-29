Chartered flight to bring Dubai-based businessman Joy Arakkal's body to Kerala

Dubai: Mortal remains of Dubai-based Keralite businessman Joy Arakkal will be brought back from United Arab Emirates (UAE) by a chartered flight to Kozhikode International Airport, family sources informed.

The body will be buried Mananthavady, his native place in Wayanad district.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry and Home Ministry have granted permission for the chartered flight. His wife and children have also been granted permission to accompany his body.

Joy Arakkal, who owned several businesses in the Gulf, died of cardiac arrest in Dubai last Thursday

Joy hogged limelight in Kerala after he moved into his new house Arakkal Palace at Mananthavady on December 29, 2018. The 25,000-sq-ft mansion is one of the biggest houses in Kerala.

He started his career in Dubai as an accountant and went on to become the owner of one of the best refineries in the world, 'Kappal Joy', as he is popularly known, had been an inspiration to many.

People have been flocking to his house after hearing of the tragedy. However, the police are strictly regulating the visitors in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.