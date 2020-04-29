Kollam beautician found dead in Palakkad, youth in police custody

Palakkad: A 42-year-old woman, who was reported missing from Kottiyam in Kollam, was found dead in Palakkad district.

Suchitra, a beautician, was found dead at a rented house at Manali in Palakkad, as per reports. A young music teacher who lived in this house has been apprehended by the police.

It is suspected that the woman was murdered by the youth and her body buried near the compound wall.

The youth, a Kozhikode native, was also present when the police inspected the site and dug out the woman's body.

The woman was a beautician trainer at an institute in Kollam. She left her workplace on March 17, claiming that her father-in-law was unwell in Alappuzha.

According to police, she came to Palakkad and stayed with the youngster in the rented house. On March 18, she had mailed the institute asking for five days leave. Suchitra was calling her family for two days after leaving home, her relatives became suspicious when she could not be contacted and filed a complaint with the police.