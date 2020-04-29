COVID-19: Three more Keralites succumb to the virus abroad, death toll over 50

Three more Keralites have lost their lives to COVID-19, the deadly pandemic that has infected over nine lakh people across the world.

Two of the three deaths were reported from the United Arab Emirates.

Kollam native Radeesh Somarajan, 35, died in Dubai, while Perumbavoor native on Wednesday Shoukat Ali, 54, died in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pathanamthitta native Thomas Varghese, 61, died in New York on Wednesday.

With this, the number of Keralites died abroad rose to 57. The US alone reported nearly half these deaths while nineteen have died in UAE.

Here is the list of deceased:

Gulf region: Kuttanad native Jacob Thomas (Dubai), Changanassery native Dr Rajendran Nair (Oman), Tirur native Pulickal Kunjhmon (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Kollam Chithara native Dileep Kumar (Dubai, UAE), native of Thrikodithanam in Changanassery Chalunkal Shaji Scaria (Dubai), native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram Safwan (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Shabnaz, hailing from Panoor municipality in Kannur, native of Paravoor, Alacheri in Kannur Harris Kolathaayi (Ajman), Thrissur native Pareed (Dubai), Pandalam native Koshy Sakariya (Manoj) (Sharjah), Ottappalam Lakkidi native Ahamed Kabeer (Dubai), Pathanamthitta Kottangal native Ajith Kumar (Abu Dhabi), native of Kumbala in Kasaragod district Hameed Bavarikkallu (Dubai), native Thazhissery in Thrissur Baburaj (UAE), native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district Ashraf (UAE), Shamsudeen, a native of Chettuva in Thrissur district (Dubai), Abdul Hameed, a native of Thrithala in Palakkad district (Dubai), Kannur native Palakkal Abdu Rahman (Dubai), Alappuzha native Habiz Khan (Buraydah, Saudi Arabia), Malappuram native Mohammed Usain (Al Ain, UAE), Thrissur native Mathattiparampil Sivadas (42), Ernakulam Perumbavoor native Shaukat Ali (Abu Dhabi), Kollam native Radeesh Somarajan (Dubai).



United States: Thiruvalla native Eliamma Joseph (New York), Kottayam native Thomas Philip (New York), Pathanamthitta Varyapuram native Joseph Kuruvila, Kottayam native Paul Sebastian, Pathanamthitta Mallappally native Mammen Eapen, Pemaruthikkal Kuruvila of Ranni, Kottayam Ponkunnam native Padannammakkal Mathew Joseph (New York), Pathanamthitta Naranganam native Kombuvadakkethil Samuel (New York), Kozhencherry native Lalu Prathap Jose (Philadelphia), Kozhikode native Paul (Texas), Thoduppuzha native Mariamma Mathew (New York), Thrissur native Tennison Payyur (New York), Alappuzha Venmony native Annamma Sam (New Jersey), Ernakulam Ramamangalam native Kunjamma Samuel (New Jersey) Kottarakkara Karikkom native Oommen Kurien (New York), Eliamma Kuriakose of Palachuvadu near Piravom (New York), Joseph Thomas (New York), Shilpa Nair (New York), Thodupuzha native Thankachan (New York), Thiruvalla natives Eliyamma (New York), Shawn Abraham (New York), Pathanamthitta native Thomas David (New York), Kottayam, Changanassery native Joseph Mathew (Michigan), Eliamma Joseph, a native of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, Susamma Mathew, a native of Pathanamthitta (New Jersey), Kottayam Mannanam native VS Sebastian (Chicago), Pathanamthitta native Thomas Varghese (New York).



Europe: Kottayam Mundathanam native Dr Ameerudheen (Birmingham), Koothattukulam native Moleparambil Siby (Derby) Indira from Odanavattom in Kollam (London), Perinthalmanna native Dr Hamza Pacheeri, Sienna, a nun belonging to Missionaries of Charity, Kottayam Kuruppanthara native Beena George (Ireland), a native of Kurumassery in Ernakulam district Sebi (London, UK), Princy Xavier, a native of Angamaly (Cologne in Germany), Kottayam native Anooj Kumar (London).