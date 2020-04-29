Health workers, TV journalist among 10 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Ten more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday and ten COVID-19 patients recovered, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 495. Of them, only 123 are still undergoing treatment.

Six of the new patients are from Kollam and two each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

Three healthcare personnel and one television journalist from Kasaragod are among the new patients. The infected media person is from Kasaragod.

Of the six patients in Kollam, five contracted the disease through contacts. One patient came from Andhra Pradesh.

The results of 25 samples which have been sent for another test are not out.

Hotspots

The government included two more panchayats in the list of hotspots. They are Vandiperiyar in Idukki and Ajanoor in Kasaragod. There are 102 hotspots in the state now with 28 of them are in Kannur and 15 in Idukki.

Ten patients who had been undergoing treatment recovered on Wednesday. Three each are from Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod. One is from Pathanamthitta.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• A 48-year-old Neyyatinkara native and a 68-year-old Meleppalam native are the two new patients in Thiruvananthapuram. It is unclear how the Neyyatinkara native contracted the virus. The other patient came from Tamil Nadu

• Of the 24,952 samples sent for testing, 23,880 turned out to be negative.

• In Idukki, 15 places have been categorised as hotspots.

• Thrissur, Alappuzha and Wayanad have no patients.

• Of the 20,673 under observation 20,172 are under home quarantine and 518 have been hospitalised.

• Honorarium and monthly allowances of MLAs to be cut.

• Journalists and technicians who had come in contact with the Kasaragod TV journalist who tested positive have been asked to go in self-quarantine.