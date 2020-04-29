Has Crime Branch managed to trace Jesna, the student who has been missing for over 2 years?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has reportedly traced Keralite student Jesna Maria James, who went missing in March 2018.

The police are trying to bring Jesna back to Kerala.

However, the Crime Branch authorities are yet to confirm the report.

A native of Kollamula in Pathanamthitta district, Jesna was a second-year BCom student at the St Dominic's College in Kanjirappally.

Jesna had left home to visit her paternal aunt's house at Mukoottuthara in Kottayam on March 22, 2018. There was no information about her whereabouts since.

The case was first probed by the local police and then by the Crime Branch, but the investigations failed to trace Jesna.

After Jesna's brother approached the High Court in November 2018, seeking a CBI probe, the government handed over the case to the Crime Branch.

Crime Branch chief Tomin J Thachankary had told reporters the other day that the team had received crucial information on Jesna.

Pathanamthitta district police chief K G Simon is currently probing the case. "We have changed the investigative strategy but too early to say anything conclusive. Not aware of the reports in the media,” he said.

The missing student case has been hogging the headlines for the past two years and was even taken up in the assembly.

The cops had launched an extensive investigation to track down Jesna and enquiries were made even outside the state. Hundreds of people were also questioned and thousands of telephone calls were analysed.

One of her classmates was also questioned after it was widely rumoured that she had gone with a friend from Mundakayam. The cops also checked CCTV images after claims that Jesna was spotted at the Mundakayam bus stand. But none of these efforts proved to be fruitful.

There were also reports that Jesna was spotted in Bengaluru but enquiries failed to throw up any leads.

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh was also announced for those who came forth with any information.