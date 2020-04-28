NORKA registration for Keralites from other states begins tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralites who wish to come home from other Indian states should register their names with the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA).

The online registration process will begin on Wednesday (April 29). Interested may visit https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

The state government will bring them only after the lockdown is lifted.

The health department will conduct medical examination for the returnees at the state borders and they have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine in their homes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said Keralites stranded in other states should contact Collectors of their native district.

Priority

While evacuating people, priority will be given to those who went for medical treatment and people from other states who have registered for advanced treatment in Kerala. Preference will be given to students, those who attended examinations and interviews, pilgrims, tourists apart from people who have lost jobs or retired from service and those who went for agricultural works.

Expat registration crosses 2.25 lakh

Meanwhile, the registration for the return of Keralites from other countries, which started on Sunday evening, continues on the NORKA website.

Till 9pm on Monday, 2.25 lakh people have evinced interest in returning home. The number is expect to touch 5 lakh in the coming days. Keralites living in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appear to be craving to return home most as 95,000 people from UAE and 26,000 from Saudi Arabia have registered with NORKA.

COVID test for returnees

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi said the centre will take a decision on conducting COVID tests on the returning expatriates.

"The centre will take a final decision on this. The state government has asked the centre to provide adequate Persona Protective Equipment (PPE kits) to examine expats during their quarantine period," he said.

The CM also urged expatriates to book flight tickets to airports near their homes.

He said only a preliminary medical examination will be carried out at the airports in Kerala. Those with symptoms like cough and fever will be quarantined at the government centres and others will be put under observation at home, he said.

Kerala has also asked the centre to prepare a special package to rehabilitate the expatriates using the money from the Indian Community Welfare Fund.

The government will ensure admission for the children of expats at the schools, if needed.