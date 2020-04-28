COVID-19: four new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, four recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Three of the new cases are from Kannur district and one from Kasaragod.

Two of them came from abroad while two contracted the disease by contact with the COVID infected.

Four patients recovered on Tuesday – two each from Kannur and Kasaragod.

So far, 485 cases have been reported in the state and 123 are still undergoing treatment.

Under observation are 20,773 – 20,255 in home quarantine and 518 in hospitals.

The CM said 151 suspected COVID patients were hospitalised Tuesday.

The chief minister also announced seven new hotspots in Kerala – Karunapuram, Munnar and Edavetty in Idukki district; Melukavu and Changanassery in Kottayam district; Kalady in Malappuram district and Alathur in Palakkad district.

So far, 23,980 samples were sent for testing. Of this 23,277 results came negative.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• 875 random samples were taken today from healthcare professionals, guest-workers and those in high-risk category.

• The lockdown exit strategy will be decided by May 3 after studying the situation in the state.

• People going to public places and markets should comply with social distancing norms even if curbs are eased.

• Break the Chain campaign is progressing successfully. Though wearing masks has become a habit, some are still flouting guidelines.

• Strict vigil will be observed at state borders. Those who want to enter the state will have to undergo medical checks.

• Govt is moving forward with plans to bring back NRKs from foreign countries. NORKA registration is progressing.

• Department secretaries to study the impact of COVID-19 in agriculture, industry, animal husbandry, IT, fisheries and tourism sectors. Based on their report, a financial package for reviving the economy will be announced.