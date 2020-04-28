{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Three, including municipal councillor, test coronavirus positive in Idukki

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Three, including municipal councillor, test coronavirus positive in Idukki
SHARE

Thodupuzha: Three people, including a Thodupuzha municipal councillor and a nurse at the district hospital, were tested positive for coronavirus in Idukki on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rose to 17.

The third infected person is a healthcare worker. 
KERALA
COVID-19 numbers rise in Kerala, poised to grow even higher

All three have been admitted to the district hospital.

The nurse worked at the emergency ward of the hospital and is believed to have contacted other hospital staff, including doctors.

In the wake of fresh COVID-19 cases, Kerala Electricity Minister M M Mani will convene a meeting of officials at the collectorate.

Idukki has been declared as Red Zone after four positive cases were reported on Monday.

Neigbouring Kottayam district, which has 17 active COVID cases, has also been declared as Red Zone.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES