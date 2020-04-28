Three, including municipal councillor, test coronavirus positive in Idukki

Thodupuzha: Three people, including a Thodupuzha municipal councillor and a nurse at the district hospital, were tested positive for coronavirus in Idukki on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rose to 17.

The third infected person is a healthcare worker.

All three have been admitted to the district hospital.

The nurse worked at the emergency ward of the hospital and is believed to have contacted other hospital staff, including doctors.

In the wake of fresh COVID-19 cases, Kerala Electricity Minister M M Mani will convene a meeting of officials at the collectorate.

Idukki has been declared as Red Zone after four positive cases were reported on Monday.

Neigbouring Kottayam district, which has 17 active COVID cases, has also been declared as Red Zone.