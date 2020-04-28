Industrial units in Kerala resume operations after one-month of lockdown

Kochi: A month after their operations were stopped as an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kerala, major businesses and factories have slowly resumed work. However, just as the virus still lingers, concerns remain as to whether these establishments will be able to recoup the economic damage caused by the mandatory lockdown.

FACT

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), is working towards ensuring the availability of fertilisers when the agricultural sector resumes operations once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Factamfos and ammonium sulfate stocks are available. The daily average production is at 1,500 tonnes, 50 per cent of the total capacity. The movement of fertilisers, that was completely halted during the first weeks of lockdown, has been resumed. However, it is moving only at snail's pace as restrictions have been tightened in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The manufacturing is expected to return to full capacity by mid-May. The objective is to ensure fertiliser availability by June when the agricultural season starts. The FACT management is also trying to ensure that the annual maintenance works, normally scheduled for March-April, is not affected by the lockdown. Other fertiliser manufacture companies such as TCC and Hindustan Industries Ltd have also resumed operations partially.

Kochi refinery



The operations of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) were not affected as it is part of the essential service. Only 50 per cent production. Only one crude distillation unit is functioning as there is a significant drop in the demand for petrol and diesel. The crude processing was cut down by 60 per cent due to the dip in demand for petroleum products. Instead, LPG production was increased.

The number of shifts was also cut down to two from three with 280 workers per shift.

HMT



The Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) has been able to register a profit before tax of Rs 1.73 crore in the financial year despite the marketing sector taking a hit after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Kerala in January. However, it could not meet its objective of Rs 80-crore turnover and was restricted to Rs 68.45 crore. The production, that was completely stalled after the lockdown was imposed, will be resumed on Tuesday. Permission has been granted to engage 33 per cent of the workforce, 100-odd employees.

Cochin Shipyard



The Cochin Shipyard resumed operations on Monday after one month of inactivity. Shipbuilding and maintenance works have resumed in two shifts. Work on several key constructions, including that of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, is underway at the shipyard.

HLL



HLL Lifecare Limited has stalled the operations at all plants both within and outside Kerala. The manufacturing is likely to be resumed when the lockdown is lifted on May 3. The HLL is suffering huge losses as the finished products are not being taken to the market.