Kerala Lockdown Day 33: Registration process of NRKs' return commences and more

Kerala reported 11 COVID-19 cases and four recoveries on Sunday. Out of the 468 patients in the state, 123 are still undergoing treatment. Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

Six hotspots in Kottayam, all lockdown relaxations withdrawn

With five more people from the district testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of cases in Kottayam rose to 11 on Sunday. Following this, District Collector P K Sudheer has declared Vijayapuram, Panachikkad, Ayemenem, Thalayaloparambu, Velloor and Manarkkad regions as hotspots.

The collector also withdrew all the relaxations in the district. Only essential services such as eateries and health services will be allowed to operate.

Odd-even scheme in Kottayam

The odd-even scheme for vehicles will be implemented in Kottayam district from Monday onwards. Vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed to venture out on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. And vehicles with even digits can be taken out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The odd-even scheme is not applicable on Sundays.

This restriction is also not applicable to women, disabled people, those riding electric vehicles, healthcare personnel including doctors, those engaged in emergency services, essential services, government offices, government agencies, banks and mediapersons.

Registration process of NRKs' return commences

The Kerala government on Sunday commenced the registration process for bringing back people from the state stranded in various countries once the Centre gives the nod and air services resume.

The expatriates wishing to return home can register on the website of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department after getting themselves tested for COVID-19 and obtaining a negative certificate.

For registering visit https://registernorkaroots.org/

Application for NORKA financial assistance

Those expats wanting to apply for the various financial assistance programs can apply for the same through NORKA roots website. More details are available on their website or one can call 0471-2770515 between 9am to 6pm (IST).

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf, NORKA has set up helpdesks in several cities. An online teleservice has also been set up to address the worries of Non-resident Keralites and facilitate consultations with doctors through video conferencing. In UAE, the NORKA help desk will also provide legal aid. Expats may register their doubts and issues on the NORKA website.

Helpline Number in Palakkad

For enquiries on COVID-19 lockdown and the relaxations allowed, the public may contact the numbers 0491-2505309, 8301803282

Notify govt about fake news

The widespread dissemination of fake news is posing to be a major problem for the state of Kerala during the lockdown. Kerala Police Cyberdome is currently, investigating six cases related to fake news generation and dissemination on the basis of the data given by Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division.

The public may notify the division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

Tourism Ministry dismisses fake news on closure of hotels

A fake letter claiming that hotels/restaurants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak doing the rounds in social media in the name of Ministry of Tourism and creating panic among whole tourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism has clarified that “no such letter has been issued by Ministry of Tourism” through a press release.

VidyaDaan 2.0 for e-learning content contributions

The Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' e-launched VidyaDaan 2.0 program for inviting e-learning content contributions in New Delhi.

For more information on the process of nomination and contribution through VidyaDaan, you may visit https://vdn.diksha.gov.in/ or go to https://diksha.gov.in/ and click on VidyaDaan.

KSEB to reduce bill amount

Non-domestic consumers of the KSEB have to pay only 70 per cent of the bill amount as the lockdown has been extended. This relaxation is meant for the non-domestic users who have been issued bills during lockdown on the basis of average consumption. The actual amount will be fixed after metre reading. Bill will be regularised later based on that.

The fixed surcharge for electricity in commercial establishments have been reduced from 18% to 12%. The KSEB had earlier informed that no fines will be levied on electricity bill payments till May 3.

SPC Blood donation camp

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, a school-based youth development initiative that trains high school students, has organised a blood donation drive to meet the blood supply shortage in the state. Each cadet will compile a list of willing donors from his/her circle of contacts. The SPC district offices will coordinate with the Jeevadhara scheme offices and match the blood requirements with the list of donors.

Forest produce at your doorstep

Vanasree products such as honey, tamarind, Marayur jaggery, Eucalyptus oil, pepper, pepper powder, cloves, wild turmeric, frankincense, lemongrass oil, red sandal powder and sappanwood (pathimukham) are now available at your doorsteps through the Forest Department's Eco-shops programme. The facility will be available for residents under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Besides the price, delivery charges will be applicable on the goods. Interested persons may Whatsapp the order and location to the number 8281165348 (Convenor- G Santosh).

Scholarships for ST students to be disbursed

Ministry of Tribal affairs speeds up disbursal of scholarship funds due on or before March 31. The states have been asked to ensure that all pre-matric and post-matric scholarships are provided. The ministry had earlier asked the states to fix a Minimum Support Price for the forest produce supplied by the tribals to sustain their livelihood.

Railways' special parcel service

Parcel Cargo Express train (PCET), a concept that has been reintroduced by Indian Railways has received wide acclaim in Southern Railway. The zone has launched SETU (Swift & Efficient Transport of Utilities), a 24*7 dedicated helpline number 90253 42449 that can be accessed by customers seeking assistance for booking parcels from different locations and with varied requirements.

Information regarding Parcel specials are also updated in Southern Railway website www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Financial aid for artists

Kerala's department of cultural affairs have announced a two month financial aid of Rs 1,000 for artists struggling during the lockdown. Artists, based out of Kerala, and working in the film, television field are elgible to apply for the same on the website www.keralafilm.com.

Folk artists who have been in the field for 10 years or more can apply for a financial aid of Rs 1000 for two months by visiting www.keralafolkloreacademy.com or by sending an e-mail to keralafolkloreacademy@gmail.com along with relevant documents.

Consular Services to Foreign Nationals

It has been decided to extend the period of providing consular services by the Office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers/ Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India till May 3.

Book lending on wheels

Books by bicycle, an initiative by a group of cycle lovers, will lend books to those who are unable to visit bookstalls, browse or buy one in Thiruvananthapuram. That too with big discounts. More details about the availability of the books have been posted on their Facebook page and group. Contact: 7356694005

Kerala to allow entry in special cases

Kerala will allow pregnant women and people seeking medical aid from other states, subject to restrictions. The district collector will be the authority to give permission in such special cases which also includes a close relative's death or serious ailments.

Transport of essentials

The All India Agri Transport Call Centre at Krishi Bhavan will facilitate inter-state movement of perishables. The call centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers are available 24x7 service for coordination between different states.

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.inventlabs.shopsapp

Click here to download the app for shops

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.inventlabs.shopsapp.business

Telephonic counselling

The department of health and social justice have announced 'Balamitram', a counselling service for parents who have kids at home and have to work from home. The service will help the parents identify the children's anxieties during the lockdown and take corrective steps. The service will be available from 10am to 3pm by calling on 8281381357.

A check list is also published on www.cdckerala.org to see if the lockdown is causing anxiety issues among the children.

Telemedicine

The government's telemedicine facility is available by registering on: http://citizencenter.kerala.gov.in/

Patients wishing to consult doctors from various departments of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College may call in the number 0471 2528080 from 9am to 12pm from Monday to Saturday. SAT Government Dental College Hospital and Government Eye Hospital have also been roped in the telemedicine project.

Teleconsultation facility is also available in Aster Medicity. Appointments of doctors may be booked through their website www.astermedcity.com or through the number 0484-6699999.

Qure, a free telemedicine app, with doctors available across India has also made its services available in Kozhikode for free.

Along with this, Malayala Manorama's QKDOC app also lets you have an online consultation with doctors. You can book a video consultation with doctors online by choosing your doctors by paying the consultation fee online and connecting your doctor in a available time slot. Download app here.

Textbooks available online

For students stuck at home during the lockdown, the state government has made available textbooks from Grade 1 to 12 available on the Samagra site.

Rs 20 meals from Janakiya hotels

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipality in collaboration with Kudumbasree is all set to provide Rs 20 meals through Janakiya restaurants. The meals are delivered to households for just Rs 25. Those wishing to avail the home delivery facility of the Janakiya Hotel must book in advance before 8pm on the previous day. To order, please contact: 7034001843 , 7012285498 , 6235740810 , 9061917457 , 7012827903 , 8129016079 , 8921663462

COVID-19 Jagratha

A comprehensive information and management portal for surveillance, care and support for people affected/quarantined by COVID-19. This portal is a one-stop platform for the public to avail emergency services and information related to COVID-19. It ensures transparency and quality in public services and welfare measures. Visit https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ for more details.

'Edutainment' for kids

As 45 lakh children are now under lockdown at home, an online program - 'Avadhikala Santhoshangal' - for students has been set up in collaboration with KITE SCERT.

Students from class 5 to 9 can avail the service through the portal samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in. E-resources for students from class 1 to 12 are also available on the site.