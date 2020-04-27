Kerala reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 13 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Thirteen new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

Here's the district-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kottayam: 6

Idukki: 4

Palakkad: 1

Malappuram: 1

Kannur: 1

As more coronavirus cases were reported, Kottayam and Idukki – districts previously marked as orange zones – have been now included in red zone, the chief minister said.

With this, six districts – Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram Kottayam and Idukki, are red zones.

Of the new positive cases, five came from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, while one person is from abroad. Six of them contracted the virus through contact. One person's background is yet to be confirmed, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, 13 people recovered from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 355.

Here's the district-wise breakup of recovered cases:

Kannur: 6

Kozhikode: 4

Thiruvananthapuram: 1

Ernakulam: 1

Malappuram: 1

Total number of cases reported in Kerala has risen to 481. Of this 123 people are still active.

As many as 20,301 people are under observation, including 19,812 people who are quarantined at homes. Today alone 104 people were hospitalised.

So far, 23,271 samples were sent for testing. Out of this, 22,537 results were negative, the chief minister informed.

New hotspots in Kottayam: Aimanam, Velloor, Ayarkunnam and Thalayolaparampu

New hotspots in Idukki: Vandanmedu and Irattayar

Key points from the press meet:

• Kerala requested Centre to continue partial lockdown till May 15

• Inter-state and inter-district travel will not be allowed till May 15

• Centre should support small scale industries

• Interest on loans should be cut by 50 per cent

• Ensure sufficient foodgrains to states