Southern Kerala likely to receive above normal rainfall this year

Pathanamthitta: Southern Kerala is likely to receive above normal rain this year, the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) has predicted.

A depression is likely to be formed in Bay of Bengal by end of this week. And this can turn into a cyclonic storm by the first week of May. All these factors point towards a strong monsoon.

The SASCOF has also predicted that Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka too will receive above normal rain this year.

The factors that influence the monsoon, such the Indian Ocean dipole and La Nina, are favourable this time, according to the SASCOF.

The phenomenon of La Nina refers to the dip in temperature in the Pacific. This will lead to an increase in rainfall in India. However, the difference in the temperature in various zones of the Indian Ocean, or the Indian Ocean dipole, is not very visible. This will cause the rainfall to dip in August-September.

But Kerala needs to be wary of floods this year as well.

Pathanamthitta and Kottayam have already received 45-56 per cent excess rain. Kakki-Anathode dam has 38 per cent of the water storage capacity, while Idukki has 62 per cent.

The state, already battling COVID-19, should also exercise caution against illnesses such as dengue fever.