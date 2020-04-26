Railways to appoint 500 healthcare staff in Kerala amid COVID-19 pandemic

Palakkad: The railways will appoint over 500 healthcare personnel, including doctors, in Kerala amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ninety doctors, 100 nurses, 200 attenders and more than 100 technical staff will be given temporary appointments for three months at Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions.

The time period will be extended if needed.

Instructions have been given to accept applications and conduct interviews online, and complete all procedures by April 30. The railway divisions have been given special authority to make direct recruitments as per the Epidemic Disease Act. Generally, even the contract appointments are made via the UPSC.

About 165 coaches have been turned into isolation wards in two divisions.

These coaches have all the facilities to provide treatment and accommodation.

District Collectors will take up the isolation wards depending on the need.

Facilities such as ventilator and portable X-ray units are being set up at the railway hospitals at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, and Olavakkode.