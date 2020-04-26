Centre readies NRI evacuation plan, Kerala to set up COVID testing centres at airports

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised to set up COVID testing centres at all four international airports in the state even as the Centre is finalising the evacuation of Indian nationals abroad.

Vijayan gave the assurance during a video conference with the representatives of Kerala community in various Gulf countries on Sunday.

"All Gulf returnees should remain in home quarantine for 14 days even their tests at the airports retuned negative. Those who cannot stay at home should stay at the government-run quarantine facilities," the chief minister said.

Vijayan expressed confidence that the Centre will soon give the nod to bring back Indian nationals from abroad. "We have been discussing this with the Centre. The meeting was conducted after getting some positive indications," he said.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported, quoting government sources, that the ministry of external affairs has started planning for the evacuation of Indian nationals abroad. This being done in coordination with the Civil Aviation Ministry, Air India, state governments and Indian missions abroad, said the report.

Evacuation in stages

Vijayan, meanwhile, said the evacuation will happen in stages and advised expatriates to strictly follow government regulations. "It is impossible to arrange flights to bring all the Indian nationals back home. People who have to come back urgently should be given preference," he said.

Kerala has demanded to give preference to people with expired visiting visas, aged, pregnant women, children and critically ill first patients while screening applications.

Registration begins

Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), a state government body, commenced the registration process for those who wish to come back to Kerala on Sunday.

Interested may register their names with http://www.registernorkaroots.org after getting themselves tested for COVID-19 and obtaining a negative certificate.

'No reception at the airport'

Vijayan said relatives should desist from receiving the Gulf returnees at the airports. All the returnees should go home directly and should not visit friends or relatives en route, he said.

"Those who arrive with COVID symptoms will be shifted to hospitals for further tests. Their luggage will be kept safely at the airport's baggage centre," he said.

School admissions

Vijayan said government will ensure school admission to the children of the Gulf returnees. "We will ensure that. There is no need for confusion," he said.

He said Kerala has urged the Centre to utilise the Indian Community Welfare Fund for the rehabilitation of the returnees.