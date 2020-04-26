Little Stars | This Kochi Children's Home stitches masks of affection at the time of lockdown

While most of their peers are indulging in culinary experiments and exploring new hobbies during the COVID-19 lockdown, girls of a Children's Home in Kochi are engaged in a loftier pursuit.

Fifteen girls of Valsalya Bhavan Children's Home, Vaduthala, are engaged in making masks, a necessity for all at the time of lockdown, and distributing them for free at the Collectorate.

They view this as an act of giving back to the society that has cared for them. On these masks are embroidered messages of affection and care - ‘Thank you’, ‘We care for you’, ‘Stay safe’ and ‘We are with you’.

Those who collect these masks include cops, who toil to enforce the lockdown in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak while bringing succour to many affected citizens.

“Everyone is engaged in some act of goodwill. We too wanted to do something and decided to make use of our skills to help others,” says Meenu, Class X student.

Many of them were down with fever and had a tough time securing masks to appear for their exams before the lockdown period.

They realised that many like them would be facing the same difficulties and hence they decided to make masks.

“Usually, they play in the nearby ground and engage in various activities. With the schools closed, it wasn’t right to keep them glued to books and TV all the time. Their pent-up energy could be channelized to social responsibility, and that was how we started making masks,” says Sister Mercy Thomas, in-charge of Valsalya Bhavan.

Valsalya Bhavan takes care of children above 12, who lost their parents and are shifted here by Child Welfare Committee.

The girls used their tailoring skills to stitch the two-layered masks. Six of them have excellent stitching skills which was put into use to make 100 masks every day initially.

They spent four to five hours daily for the task.

Sr. Mercy got the raw materials in the stacks of colourful fabric received as donation for the kids' nightwear.

Sr Sophy, superior of Vimalalayam sent clothes and elastics and Father Varghese, director of Valsalya Bhavan, let them use five sewing machines for the purpose.

The masks with beautiful embroidery floored the other girls too and they also started helping out their peers.

“We embroider personalized messages for the Collector and other officials. While thanking them, we also tell them to stay safe. When they all are working for us, we too have to do something, no,” says Navya, another Class X student.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas lauded the girls’ initiative, promising that he would treasure their token of love even after the Covid crisis ends.

“Each appreciation makes us happier and we feel we are doing something. We want to do more to help others. Staying indoors, we will do whatever we can,” says Ashwathi, who is in eighth standard.

“Last week, I wanted to be a fashion designer. This week, my dream is to be Miss India,” she says.

Anagha, a paramedical student, who is back at home after due to the lockdown, spends time assisting in mask making, teaching the children to paint and dance, and taking English classes for them.

“All of us spend our time here productively. If not reading or watching TV, we play or dance or draw or play the keyboard. With this, we have been able to participate in a bigger cause. This is our little act of solidarity to the selfless people out there protecting us all from the epidemic. With children and elders working together, we shall overcome for sure,” she says.

“These children at the home have no family or relatives. This is their time to give back, and I am glad that the children are wholeheartedly enjoying the phase. While keeping them engaged, making masks raises their self-confidence too,” says Sr Mercy.

These girls are not merely stitching masks but invoking a sense of social responsibility, she says.