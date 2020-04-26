Kerala records 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, identifies 3 more hotspots

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 123. Of the 11 new cases, six are from Idukki and five from Kottayam.

One patient in Idukki came from Spain and two from Tamil Nadu. Three contracted the disease through contacting infected people. One of them is a doctor.

In Kottayam, one patient came from outside the state while the remaining four, including two healthcare personnel, contracted the disease through contacts.

Three more hotspots

The government on Sunday notified three more COVID-19 hotspots in the state. Chathannoor and Sasthamcotta in Kollam district and Manarcadu in Kottayam are the new hotspots. There are 87 hotspots in the state.

Four recover

Four COVID-19 patients recovered in the state on Sunday. They are from Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod. As many as 342 patients have recovered so far.

A total of 20,127 people are under observation in the state with 19,665 home quarantined and 462 hospitalised. As many as 99 people were hospitalised on Sunday.

Of the 22,954 samples sent for tests, 21,997 have returned negative.

Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacted with district collectors via videoconference.

What chief minister said during his video conference with district collectors:

• People's safety should be given priority while relaxing the lockdown

• Lockdown aims to protect the lives of people

• Things should not go out of hand while relaxing lockdown restrictions

What chief minister said in his weekly television programme

• Controversies will not force the government to reverse its decisions

• Lockdown was implemented for the safety of the people. Relaxation will be taken step-by-step after analysing the situation

• Necessary steps have been taken to ensure essential food supplies in COVID hotspot and red zones