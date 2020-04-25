Kerala to implement reverse quarantine after easing curbs

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is making preparations to implement reverse quarantine to safeguard those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 and whose condition can deteriorate in case of infection.

About 5 lakh people in the state are likely to be in reverse quarantine once the regulations of the lockdown are relaxed.

Elderly people, those with critical illnesses such as cancer, and children with low immunity will be put under home quarantine.

Travel restrictions will be in place for those with heart ailments, diabetes, liver and kidney ailments.

Eleven per cent of the 40-lakh people above the age of 60 need extreme care, as per the data collected by the Anganwadi staff. About 59 per cent of the elderly take medicines for various illnesses, while 10 per cent are undergoing treatment for cancer or heart ailments.

Reverse quarantine will keep the elderly and those with illnesses under complete quarantine, while allowing less-vulnerable and healthy youths to venture out. Hence, day-to-day lives of people will not be affected.