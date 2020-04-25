{{head.currentUpdate}}

Masks for all students, teachers in Kerala schools

Kochi: All students and teachers in Kerala schools will be given masks at the start of the next academic year.

The Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) will be making the masks, as per the instructions of the General Education Department.

"Reusable masks that can be disinfected through washing will be distributed. Forty lakh cloth masks will be made in the first phase," state project director Dr A P Kuttykrishnan said.
The volunteer services of the SSK staff, specialist teachers, parents, volunteers, and alumni will be sought for the initiative.

Each block research centre (BRC) of the SSK will have to make at least 30,000 masks. The BRCs will buy the cloth material using the funds allotted for free uniforms. The maximum cost of making one mask will be Rs 3.

The masks should be supplied to all schools by May 30.

The schools in the state were shut in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

