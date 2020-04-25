Third COVID-19 death in New York-based Keralite family

New York: A 78-year-old Keralite woman settled here died on Friday due to COVID-19, Manorama News reported.

This is the third death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the family of Eliamma Joseph, a native of Thiruvalla in Kottayam district. Her husband K J Joseph and brother-in-law Eapen died earlier this month.

Her two children are also undergoing treatment.

So far, over 40 Keralites have succumbed to the pandemic abroad. Of these, 22 Keralites died in the United States alone.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old Keralite, who recovered from COVID-19, died in Dubai on Friday.

Jacob Thomas (Chachappan), a native of Ramankary in Kuttanad, Alappuzha district, died while staying under observation after recovering from coronavirus infection.

Burial will be held in Dubai on Saturday, his family said.

Gulf countries: Changanassery native Dr Rajendran Nair (Oman), Tirur native Pulickal Kunjhmon (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Kollam Chithara native Dileep Kumar (Dubai, UAE), native of Thrikodithanam in Changanassery Chalunkal Shaji Scaria (Dubai), native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram Safwan (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Shabnaz, hailing from Panoor municipality in Kannur, native of Paravoor, Alacheri in Kannur Harris Kolathaayi (Ajman), Thrissur native Pareed (Dubai), Pandalam native Koshy Sakariya (Manoj) (Sharjah), Ottappalam Lakkidi native Ahamed Kabeer (Dubai), Pathanamthitta Kottangal native Ajith Kumar (Abu Dhabi), native of Kumbala in Kasaragod district Hameed Bavarikkallu (Dubai), native Thazhissery in Thrissur Baburaj (UAE), native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district Ashraf (UAE), Shamsudeen, a native of Chettuva in Thrissur district (Dubai)

United States: Kottayam native Thomas Philip (New York), Pathanamthitta Varyapuram native Joseph Kuruvila, Kottayam native Paul Sebastian, Pathanamthitta Mallappally native Mammen Eapen, Pemaruthikkal Kuruvila of Ranni, Kottayam Ponkunnam native Padannammakkal Mathew Joseph (New York), Pathanamthitta Naranganam native Kombuvadakkethil Samuel (New York), Kozhencherry native Lalu Prathap Jose (Philadelphia), Kozhikode native Paul (Texas), Thoduppuzha native Mariamma Mathew (New York), Thrissur native Tennison Payyur (New York), Alappuzha Venmony native Annamma Sam (New Jersey), Ernakulam Ramamangalam native Kunjamma Samuel (New Jersey) Kottarakkara Karikkom native Oommen Kurien (New York), Eliamma Kuriakose of Palachuvadu near Piravom (New York), Joseph Thomas (New York), Shilpa Nair (New York), Thodupuzha native Thankachan (New York), Thiruvalla natives Eliyamma (New York), Shawn Abraham (New York), Pathanamthitta native Thomas David (New York), Kottayam, Changanassery native Joseph Mathew (Michigan)

Europe: Kottayam Mundathanam native Dr Ameerudheen (Birmingham), Koothattukulam native Moleparambil Siby (Derby) Indira from Odanavattom in Kollam (London), Perinthalmanna native Dr Hamza Pacheeri, Sienna, a nun belonging to Missionaries of Charity, Kottayam Kuruppanthara native Beena George (Ireland), native of Kurumassery in Ernakulam district Sebi (London, UK)