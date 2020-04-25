COVID-19: 7 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 7 recover

Seven persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Here's the district-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kannur - 1

Kottayam - 3

Kollam - 3

The one person who contracted the disease in Kollam is a health worker

116 patients are under treatment in various hospitals in the state, while 21,044 are under observation.

Recoveries:

Seven were cured of the disease, Vijayan informed.

Here's the district-wise breakup of today's recoveries:

Kasaragod - 2

Wayanad - 1

Kannur - 2

Kozhikode - 2

In another positive development, an 84-year-old patient was cured of COVID-19 at Kozhiode Medical College Hospital

Other major announcements in cheif minster's press meet:

• Centre happy with Kerala's COVID-19 containment measures, allows conditional exceptions in the state.

• Shops in rural areas that are registered under Shops and Establishment Act can open from tomorrow. Shops should be cleaned and disinfected before opening, and must operate with just half the staff.

• The Centre said shops in municipalities and corporations can be allowed to open with restrictions. The union government's order, which is expected soon, will give a clearer picture.

• Testing facilities will be made available in private hospitals. They must strictly heed the directives as issued by the Health Department.

• Triple lock will be implemented in hotspots in Red Zones. In areas under triple lock, police will take care of essential food supply and provisions.

• Rs 1,000 will be distributed immediately to Below Poverty Line families.

• Inspections will be tightened in Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Kerala vehicles will not be allowed to go to Tamil Nadu till Tuesday.

• Financial aid for workers who are not covered under laborurer's welfare schemes.

Watch Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's press conference on COVID-19 here:

(to be updated)