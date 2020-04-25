84-year-old COVID patient recovers in Kerala, CM all praise for medical team

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was all praise for the staff of the Kozhikode Medical College on Saturday. The reason -- the recovery of an 84-year-old man from COVID-19.

The chief minister was elated while announcing the recovery of Mooryad Abubacker, who hails from Koothuparamba in Kannur. Vijayan said the fact that Abubacker could be saved from COVID was a big achievement provided he had comorbidity including kidney ailments.

In COVID treatment protocol, patients above 60 are usually considered to be in the high-risk category.

Apart from the chief minister Health Minister KK Shailaja also congratulated the doctors, nurses and other staff of the Kozhikode Medical College who brought back Abubacker to life.

Abubacker's son, who had returned from Dubai on March 13, had been home quarantined since then. Abubacker had a fracture as he fell down at home in between. He then sought treatment from a private hospital in Thalassery.

Two days after he left the hospital, he had a fever. He then sought treatment from two private hospitals in Kannur and Kozhikode. He was tested positive for COVID-19 when he was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Kozhikode. He was shifted to the medical college on April 11.

Abubacker's condition had turned critical as he had pneumonia, breathing trouble and kidney ailments. He was admitted to the ICU and a medical board was formed to look after him. Minister Shilaja also contacted the principal to ensure expert treatment for him.

The treatment was coordinated by a team including principal Dr V R Rajendran, superintendent Sajith Kumar, medicine department head Dr Thulaseedharan and nodal officer Dr Shajid Sadanandan.

Earlier, an elderly couple in Pathanamthitta -- Thomas (93) and Mariyamma (88) -- were cured of COVID-19. They recovered following treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.