Kodumon murder: Accused minors involved in theft at MLA's house, drug peddling?

Kodumon: After a class X student was hacked to death here on Tuesday, Police have begun investigating the backgrounds of the two minors who are accused in the case. Both of them were friends of the victim.

While it was earlier reported that vengeance over a mocking incident had led to the alleged murder, police are of the opinion that such a brutal murder could only be carried out by a hardened criminal.

They are prying into the involvement of drug mafias who supply cannabis to schoolchildren here.

Police are also investigating the theft of several scooters, bicycles and televisions in the vicinity. It was reported that these two minors were also behind the thefts.

Police sources said that they were also involved in the case wherein a CCTV camera was stolen from Veena George MLA's house.

The two were expelled from a school they had attended previously over cannabis sale.

Police have seized their mobile phones and handed them over to the cyber cell.

Since the backgrounds of the two minors grew suspicious, police have intensified the investigation and are checking if outsiders have had a hand in the murder.