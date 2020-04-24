Kozhikode: A four-month-old baby, who was under treatment for COVID-19, died at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Friday morning.

The test results of her parents, hailing from Payyanad, Manjeri in Malappuram district, are expected later in the day.

The baby, who had heart ailments since birth, was first taken to a private hospital in Majeri on April 17 due to breathlessness. She was later shifted to another hospital in the town and to the Medical College on April 21 with fever and breathing difficulties.

However, it is not clear how she contracted the virus.

One of her relatives who had returned from abroad had tested positive earlier. The relative, who has been cured, did not have any direct contact with the baby during this period.

Five doctors from two hospitals in Manjeri, who had treated the baby, have been quarantined.

This is the third COVID-19 death reported from the state.

There are 129 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala with over 23,000 people under observation. A total of 447 cases were reported from the state so far. Of this 316 people have been cured.



On April 20, a one-and-a-half-month-old baby died of coronavirus infection at a hospital in Delhi, making him the country's youngest victim of the deadly disease.

The baby died at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital attached to Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College on Saturday morning.

