COVID-19: Health Minister K K Shailaja reviews steps taken, challenges ahead

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is yet to free itself from the COVID-19 pandemic even though it has been one month since the lockdown was imposed. Health Minister K K Shailaja reviews the measures taken till now, and the challenges ahead.

Excerpts from an interview

Has Kerala freed itself from the pandemic?

Though we are far ahead in taking preventive measures, nothing can be predicted. We feared that over 80 lakh people have to be isolated and at least 4,000 people will be infected. However, that did not happen. We were prepared. We are reaping the benefits of creating awareness even among the lowest strata of the society.

Has the threat of community transmission abated?

The risk of community transmission has reduced. However, the arrival of people from other states continue to pose a risk. Despite police surveillance, several people manage to enter through shortcuts. If this is not controlled, all the work done till now will be undone.

On the return of the expats?

Maximum number of expatriates will have to be brought back. Only after undergoing medical examination at their respective foreign countries, will they be allowed to return. Those in the high-risk category will be put under quarantine at the buildings identified by the government. Others will be allowed to return to their homes. The quarantine period in both cases will be 28 days. Tight security measures will be taken to ensure that they do not venture out.

Isn’t it a concern that virus infection was detected late among those who have returned from abroad?

In normal cases, the disease can be detected in 14 days. In some case, the virus infection will be detected but may not be contagious. And in certain cases, the virus infection can be spotted even within 60 days. But this is not dangerous.

Minister's son also involved in COVID-19 fight

Shailaja's eldest son Shobith is working in Abu Dhabi as an electrical engineer. Shobith was involved in the construction work of a hospital. This building was turned into a COVID hospital when the virus infection spread. Shobith has to enter the isolation and ICU wards for his work. He has to wear PPE kit before starting work in these wards. He had sent across pictures of himself in PPE kit to his mother. His wife Siju and three-year-old daughter Niral are also with him.

Even as the minister works round-the-clock to keep Kerala safe from coronavirus, she remains separated from her family members. The minister has not gone home for more than two months.

Shailaja's husband Bhaskaran, and younger son Lasith, who works at the Kannur airport, his wife Megha and two-year-old daughter Jahnara are at their Kannur house.