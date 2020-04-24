COVID-19: 3 new positive cases reported in Kerala on Friday, 15 recover

Three persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.



All the three cases are from Kasaragod district. They contracted the disease through contact.

Fifteen were cured of the disease on Friday, Vijayan informed.

Of them, five are from Kasaragod, one from Kollam and three each from Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kannaur.

With this the number of active patients in the state dropped to 116.

Kannur district has the largest number of patients - 56.

About 21,725 peoeple are under surveillance, Vijayan informed. While 452 people have been hospitalized, 21,243 are under home quarantine.

So far, 21,941 samples have been sent for inspection. Of them, 20,830 have returned negative.

Chief minister also expressed grief over the death of a four-month-old baby who died of COVID-19 at Kozhikode Government Medical College on Friday. The baby was suffering from congenital heart disease. The test results of her parents hailing from Malappuram districts are yet to arrive.

Some important points from chief minister's press conference:

• Rs 41 crore has been allotted for the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme for the benefit of 82 municipalities.

• An additional amount of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for disbursing special financial assistance to registered workers under the Unorganized Worker Social Security Board.

• Rs 9.70 crore has been sanctioned to provide special financial assitance to Kerala Tailor Welfare Board. Earlier, Rs 53.60 crore had been alloted for the same.

• Inspections were carried out to ensure that ration distribution is conducted properly in Munnar. Sixty-seven sacks of grains were seized. There were allegations earlier that it was done very irregularly.

• Eight persons who crossed the border through the forest near Kodagu to Kannur were taken to a nearby COVID Care Center.

• The chief minister said he has written to the prime minister to issue directives to the embassies to avoid delay and impediments in taking the bodies of Keralites died due to reasons other than COVID to their homeland.

• He said Malayali associations in GCC countries have been complaining about the difficulties they face to fly bodies back to Kerala.

• Clearance from respective Indian embassies is needed to consider the request to send a body back to home. Indian embassies are now demanding NOC from the Union home ministry. However, the Union government has already permitted to fly bodies of those who died due to reasons other than COVID.

• The CM said he has requested the PM to direct the embassies to issue clearance without home ministry's NOC.

• He said he will also request the Centre to avoid the condition that the full amount of flight tickets will be refunded to only those who booked the tickets during the lockdown.

(To be updated)