Little star | Idukki girl makes toys during lockdown, gifts these to other children

Liya Lukose has found an interesting way to utilise all the free time during the COVID-19 lockdown. This young girl from Nirmalagiri in Kerala's Idukki district is busy making stuffed toys these days.

A class VII student of the St Antony's School at Mundakayam, Liya not only makes the toys but also gives the to the children in her neighbourhood. The little girl clearly knows how to beat the blues of the lockdown and shares her happiness with others.

Liya makes uses of the leftover clothes after her mother's tailoring works. After noticing her interest in making toys, her parents brought her the necessary cotton and cloth materials.

She has already made over 40 toys since the lockdown started. However, only 12 toys are with her now. The rest she gifted to other children in the area.

Liya has the full support of her siblings Leo and Ciya, other family members and even neighbours.

Liya is the eldest daughter of Liji and P J Lukose, senior inspector at the Peerumade assistant registrar office.

Liya makes several toys such as teddy bear, penguins, kitten, and dolphin.

Some people have even requested Liya to make some toys for them after coming to know of her talent.

Right from LP school, little Liya had shown exemplary skills in making paper flowers and flower vases.

Liya is also good in her studies and her teachers too encourage her to develop her skills.